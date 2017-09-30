Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) is one of 19 public companies in the “General Education Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lincoln Educational Services Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -16.19% -24.26% -8.20% Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Competitors 0.80% 0.19% 2.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $185.33 million $6.13 million -1.61 Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Competitors $686.93 million $110.71 million 4.87

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Competitors 95 524 483 10 2.37

As a group, “General Education Services” companies have a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation peers beat Lincoln Educational Services Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a provider of post-secondary education. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades (automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), welding and manufacturing). The Transitional segment includes operations that are being phased out and consists of its campus that is being taught out. It offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, which include HVAC, welding and computerized numerical control and electronic systems technology; healthcare services, which include nursing, dental assistant and pharmacy technician; hospitality services, which include culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology and aesthetics, and business and information technology, which includes information technology and criminal justice programs.

