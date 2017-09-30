Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilis Energy Inc (NASDAQ:LLEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lilis Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition, drilling and production of oil and natural gas properties and prospects within the DJ Basin. Lilis Energy, Inc., formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc., is based in Denver. “

LLEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lowered Lilis Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Lilis Energy in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Lilis Energy in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) opened at 4.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $227.16 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Lilis Energy has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLEX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new position in Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Lilis Energy, Inc is an upstream independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, drilling and production of oil and natural gas properties and prospects. The Company drills for, operates and produces oil and natural gas wells through its land holdings located in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska.

