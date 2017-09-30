Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Informa Plc (LON:INF) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 675 ($9.08) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INF. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.62) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.82) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.48) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt raised Informa Plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.95) price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 769.64 ($10.35).

Get Informa Plc alerts:

Informa Plc (INF) opened at 672.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.53 billion. Informa Plc has a one year low of GBX 480.00 and a one year high of GBX 725.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 691.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 669.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Informa Plc (INF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/liberum-capital-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-informa-plc-inf.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 6.65 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other news, insider Gareth Bullock purchased 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 669 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £836.25 ($1,124.60).

Informa Plc Company Profile

Informa PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and Penton Information Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.