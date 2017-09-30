Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Informa Plc (INF)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Informa Plc (LON:INF) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 675 ($9.08) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INF. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.62) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.82) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.48) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt raised Informa Plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.95) price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa Plc in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 769.64 ($10.35).
Informa Plc (INF) opened at 672.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.53 billion. Informa Plc has a one year low of GBX 480.00 and a one year high of GBX 725.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 691.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 669.73.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 6.65 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.
In other news, insider Gareth Bullock purchased 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 669 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £836.25 ($1,124.60).
Informa Plc Company Profile
Informa PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and Penton Information Services.
