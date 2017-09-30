Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,535 ($20.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBG. Numis Securities Ltd cut Close Brothers Group plc to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,779 ($23.92) to GBX 1,557 ($20.94) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.52) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a report on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on Close Brothers Group plc from GBX 1,780 ($23.94) to GBX 1,800 ($24.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,537 ($20.67).

Close Brothers Group plc (LON CBG) opened at 1475.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.19 billion. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,222.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,715.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,534.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,560.35.

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported GBX 131.70 ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 130.10 ($1.75) by GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Close Brothers Group plc had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of £765.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Close Brothers Group plc will post $129.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Close Brothers Group plc

Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on specialist finance.

