Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONA) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corporation’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

FWONA has been the subject of several other research reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, FBN Securities lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) opened at 36.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. Liberty Media Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company’s market cap is $7.85 billion.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 18,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $755,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,634,102 shares in the company, valued at $614,485,942.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,826 shares of Liberty Media Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $66,685.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $67,778,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $40,832,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $33,331,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $28,495,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $19,525,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

