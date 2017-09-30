Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $24.17. Liberty Interactive Corporation shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 6,039,621 shares.

Specifically, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $56,226.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 796,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $18,061,030.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,344,857 shares of company stock worth $51,282,498. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. FBR & Co lifted their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc reduced their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Liberty Interactive Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron LP lifted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Interactive Corporation

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

