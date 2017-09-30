Liberty Bell Bank (LBBB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Bell Bank (OTCMKTS:LBBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of Liberty Bell Bank (OTCMKTS LBBB) opened at 1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Liberty Bell Bank has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 1.24.

About Liberty Bell Bank

Liberty Bell Bank (the Bank) is a commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using these deposits, together with other borrowed funds, to make commercial loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans and consumer loans, and to invest in overnight and term investment securities.

