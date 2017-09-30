LG Display Co. (LPL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about LG Display Co. (NYSE:LPL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LG Display Co. earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.4004783231765 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

LG Display Co. (NYSE LPL) opened at 13.42 on Friday. LG Display Co. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded LG Display Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut LG Display Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. UBS Group AG cut LG Display Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.40 target price on shares of LG Display Co. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

About LG Display Co.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diode and other display panel technologies. The Company manufactures display panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers and various other applications, including mobile devices.

