Lennar Corporation (LEN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Media coverage about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lennar Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.9005832163223 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Lennar Corporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar Corporation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lennar Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) traded up 1.09% on Friday, reaching $52.80. 3,241,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.24. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03.

In other Lennar Corporation news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $1,063,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,652.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lennar Corporation (LEN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/lennar-corporation-len-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-15.html.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.