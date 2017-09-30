LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 11,612.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) opened at 37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.80 million, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $39.29.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

LeMaitre Vascular announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark Co. upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $224,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,387.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 58,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $1,994,039.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,471,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,937,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,121 shares of company stock valued at $12,825,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

