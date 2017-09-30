Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (PAH)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corporation were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAH. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 590.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 315,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAH. BidaskClub lowered Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. UBS Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Instinet reduced their price objective on Platform Specialty Products Corporation to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.27.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE PAH) opened at 11.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The firm’s market cap is $3.20 billion. Platform Specialty Products Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products Corporation had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products Corporation will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Edward Capps acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,925.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 60,500 shares of company stock worth $664,865. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

