Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.14 Million Position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Nanometrics worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NANO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 81,374.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,170 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after acquiring an additional 174,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after acquiring an additional 142,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 133,650 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NANO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) opened at 28.80 on Friday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $734.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Nanometrics had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $64.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Nanometrics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nanometrics Incorporated will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Stultz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,121.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Andreson sold 7,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $196,086.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,778 shares of company stock worth $1,865,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

