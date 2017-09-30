LEG Immobilien AG (LEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEG. UBS Group AG set a €88.00 ($104.76) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($110.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €102.00 ($121.43) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($117.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €98.00 ($116.67) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €96.26 ($114.60).

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA LEG) opened at 85.388 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of €5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.058. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.36. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €68.28 and a 12 month high of €87.10.

