Lee Capital Management LP Invests $556,000 in Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)

Lee Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 44.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, Director Caryn Marooney sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $50,959.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,990 shares in the company, valued at $48,640,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,315 shares of company stock worth $2,587,980 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) traded up 2.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 883,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.93 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform.

