LCI Industries (LCII) CEO Jason Lippert Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $1,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,912,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Lippert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Jason Lippert sold 1,610 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $185,552.50.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Jason Lippert sold 7,500 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $852,375.00.

Shares of LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) traded up 1.62% on Friday, hitting $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 207,669 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $117.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.75.

LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post $5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc and its subsidiaries (LCI), supplies an array of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries. The Company’s segments include OEM Segment and Aftermarket Segment.

