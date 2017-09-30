Laurion Capital Management LP Has $448,000 Holdings in NUVEEN OHIO QUA (NUO)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in NUVEEN OHIO QUA (NYSE:NUO) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,061 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of NUVEEN OHIO QUA worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in NUVEEN OHIO QUA in the second quarter worth $153,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUVEEN OHIO QUA (NUO) opened at 15.08 on Friday. NUVEEN OHIO QUA has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

NUVEEN OHIO QUA Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

