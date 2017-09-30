Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,935 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,385,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health Corporation alerts:

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) opened at 37.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health Corporation had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $194.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several research firms have commented on PAHC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/laurion-capital-management-lp-acquires-new-holdings-in-phibro-animal-health-corporation-pahc.html.

In related news, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 16,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack Bendheim sold 32,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,167,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,960,354. Insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.