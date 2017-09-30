Lanxess AG (LXS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) received a €75.00 ($89.29) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LXS. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess AG in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Macquarie set a €75.00 ($89.29) price objective on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €79.00 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €67.00 ($79.76) price objective on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($103.57) price objective on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.56 ($85.19).

Lanxess AG (LXS) opened at 66.499 on Thursday. Lanxess AG has a 52-week low of €47.94 and a 52-week high of €70.85. The company has a market cap of €6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 41.982. The company has a 50-day moving average of €64.37 and a 200 day moving average of €65.31.

Lanxess AG Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

