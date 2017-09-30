Lands’ End (LE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lands’ End earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7048593246424 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on Lands’ End and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) traded up 0.38% on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 115,430 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company’s market capitalization is $423.65 million.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $302.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.59 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Lands’ End’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post $0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert acquired 128,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $1,727,496.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $229,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,293.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,077,570 shares of company stock valued at $40,178,858. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc (Lands’ End) is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as home products. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. The Company offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com. The Direct segment sells products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites, international Websites and direct mail catalogs.

