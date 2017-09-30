Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 690 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 760 ($10.22) to GBX 690 ($9.28) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

LRE has been the subject of several other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 631 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 630 ($8.47) price objective for the company. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 639.67 ($8.60).

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) traded up 3.33% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 667.50. 403,626 shares of the stock traded hands. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 608.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 775.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.33 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 691.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity, through its subsidiaries, is the provision of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lloyd’s. It underwrites worldwide, insurance and reinsurance contracts that transfer insurance risk, including risks exposed to both natural and man-made catastrophes.

