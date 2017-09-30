Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,627 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Ladder Capital Corp worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,899,000 after acquiring an additional 850,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,459,000 after acquiring an additional 712,583 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,008,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 617,751 shares during the last quarter.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital Corp in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ladder Capital Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) opened at 13.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $15.53.

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Ladder Capital Corp had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,522.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ladder Capital Corp Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

