L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in L-3 Communications Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in L-3 Communications Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) opened at 188.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day moving average is $171.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.15. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $132.38 and a one year high of $191.25.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. L-3 Communications Holdings had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. L-3 Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLL. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a report on Monday, August 14th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L-3 Communications Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.91.

In other news, insider Ralph Dambrosio sold 5,000 shares of L-3 Communications Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $901,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of L-3 Communications Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $3,810,893.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,622 shares of company stock worth $13,269,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

L-3 Communications Holdings Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

