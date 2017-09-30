KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of KVH Industries worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,439,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 184,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 35,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 185,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ KVHI) traded up 0.42% on Friday, hitting $11.95. 33,435 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $204.20 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $40.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The Company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel and retail markets.

