Shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEP shares. BidaskClub raised Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Instinet cut Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation raised Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Korea Electric Power Corporation alerts:

Shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 479,704 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/korea-electric-power-corporation-kep-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 80.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Korea Electric Power Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 22.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,340,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 245,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Korea Electric Power Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corporation Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others . The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.