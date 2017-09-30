Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s Corporation and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. OTR Global restated a sell rating on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.91.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) traded down 0.63% on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 2,397,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.15. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Kohl’s Corporation had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kohl’s Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 837,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 29.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 19.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 76.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period.

Kohl’s Corporation Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

