Knowles Corporation (KN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Knowles Corporation operates as a supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions. The Company designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones, speakers, and receivers for the handset, tablet, and other consumer electronic markets. It also designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. Knowles Corporation is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. “

Get Knowles Corporation alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Knowles Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Knowles Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE KN) traded down 0.52% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,669 shares. Knowles Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.37 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Knowles Corporation had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Knowles Corporation’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles Corporation will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Knowles Corporation (KN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/knowles-corporation-kn-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, insider Michael S. Polacek acquired 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,136.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $181,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles Corporation by 16,850.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $172,588,000 after buying an additional 9,053,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles Corporation by 23,168.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,514,000 after buying an additional 1,393,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Knowles Corporation by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,225,000 after buying an additional 781,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knowles Corporation by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,423,000 after buying an additional 751,386 shares during the last quarter.

About Knowles Corporation

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles Corporation (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.