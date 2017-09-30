Klondex Mines Ltd (TSE:KDX) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KDX. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 target price on Klondex Mines and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Klondex Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Pi Financial raised Klondex Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.15 to C$4.85 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Klondex Mines from C$6.15 to C$5.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.90.

Get Klondex Mines Ltd alerts:

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) traded up 3.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 483,095 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $806.77 million. Klondex Mines has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/klondex-mines-ltd-kdx-price-target-raised-to-c6-00-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

In related news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek Property covering approximately 17,000 acres located in Lander County; the Midas mine and mill covering approximately 30,000 acres located in Elko County; and the True North gold mine and mill in Manitoba, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Klondex Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondex Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.