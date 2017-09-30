Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Joseph David Stilwell Purchases 2,500 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE:KFS) (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph David Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.
Joseph David Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 550 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,305.50.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,125.00.
- On Monday, September 25th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 1,950 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,622.00.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Joseph David Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,650.00.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 3,978 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,470.20.
- On Tuesday, September 19th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 1,794 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,674.30.
- On Monday, September 18th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,875.00.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,875.00.
- On Thursday, September 14th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 1,020 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,069.00.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 1,950 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,505.00.
Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) traded up 1.06% on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares. The firm’s market cap is $163.08 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.64.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.
