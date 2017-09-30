Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Stake Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 1,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.21 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,291.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE KMB) opened at 117.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average is $127.61. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 636.30%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

