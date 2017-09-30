Kforce (KFRC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kforce earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 44.8788817064665 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Kforce Inc. alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) traded down 1.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 80,592 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $510.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. Kforce has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $340.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kforce will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kforce in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Kforce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kforce (KFRC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/kforce-kfrc-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

In other news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $89,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company’s Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.