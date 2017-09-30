KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lennar Corporation (LEN)

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lennar Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar Corporation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

Get Lennar Corporation alerts:

Shares of Lennar Corporation (LEN) traded up 1.09% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. 3,241,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/keycorp-reiterates-hold-rating-for-lennar-corporation-len.html.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,063,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,652.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 8.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 47.6% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 7.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.