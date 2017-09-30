KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lennar Corporation (LEN)

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lennar Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar Corporation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.
Shares of Lennar Corporation (LEN) traded up 1.09% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. 3,241,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,063,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,652.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 8.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 47.6% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar Corporation by 7.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lennar Corporation Company Profile
Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.
