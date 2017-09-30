Keras Resources PLC (KRS) Earns Corporate Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Keras Resources PLC (LON KRS) opened at 0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.32 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.39. Keras Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 0.69.

About Keras Resources PLC

Keras Resources PLC, formerly Ferrex Plc, is a gold mining company. It is principally engaged in the gold mining and exploration. Its segments include Gold, Iron Ore, Manganese and Other operations. Its geographical segments include Australia, South Africa, West Africa and Other operations. The main areas of activity are in Australia, with some limited work at the Company’s manganese project in Togo.

