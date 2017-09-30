Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nestle SA (NESN) a CHF 93 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 93 target price on Nestle SA (VTX:NESN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a CHF 81 price target on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 75 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestle SA in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas set a CHF 88 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Nestle SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 86.42.

Shares of Nestle SA (VTX NESN) opened at 81.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is CHK 81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is CHK 80.38. Nestle SA has a one year low of CHK 67.00 and a one year high of CHK 86.00. The stock has a market cap of CHK 251.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11.

About Nestle SA

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

