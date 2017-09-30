Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) a €130.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($154.76) price objective on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group AG set a €127.00 ($151.19) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €135.00 ($160.71) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €135.00 ($160.71) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €122.50 ($145.83).

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) opened at 123.50 on Wednesday. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 12 month low of €92.11 and a 12 month high of €123.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of €22.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87.

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA) is a France-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tires for a variety of vehicles. In addition, it publishes maps and guides, and offers digital products and services. The Company’s main activity is the production of tires for passenger cars, two-wheeled vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment and aircraft, among others, which are sold through such distribution divisions as Euromaster in Europe and TCI in the United States.

