Kemet Corporation (KEM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kemet Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.0912389596548 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemet Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kemet Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Kemet Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kemet Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kemet Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Shares of Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) opened at 21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Kemet Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Kemet Corporation had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kemet Corporation will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stefano Vetralla sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,125.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 9,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $165,491.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,660 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kemet Corporation

KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. The Solid Capacitors segment primarily produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer and ceramic capacitors. Solid Capacitors also produces tantalum powder used in the production of tantalum capacitors.

