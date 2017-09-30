Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Kaman Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) opened at 55.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. Kaman Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Kaman Corporation had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Corporation will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaman Corporation news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $121,882.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,805.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman Corporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kaman Corporation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kaman Corporation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.

