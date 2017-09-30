K&S AG (SDF) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.24) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank Ag set a €30.00 ($35.71) price target on K&S AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €21.00 ($25.00) price target on K&S AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €20.40 ($24.29) price target on K&S AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($28.57) price target on K&S AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.81) price target on K&S AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K&S AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.73 ($25.87).

Shares of K&S AG (ETR:SDF) opened at 23.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.14. K&S AG has a 12 month low of €15.89 and a 12 month high of €24.93. The firm has a market cap of €4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14.

K&S AG Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

