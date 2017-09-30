BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumei International Holding Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Jumei International Holding Limited alerts:

Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI) traded up 0.69% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 397,125 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Jumei International Holding Limited has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $434.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/jumei-international-holding-limited-jmei-downgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International Holding Limited by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,680,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International Holding Limited by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,941,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 647,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International Holding Limited by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 414,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International Holding Limited by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 105,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International Holding Limited by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 105,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jumei International Holding Limited

Jumei International Holding Limited is an online retailer of beauty products. The Company’s sales formats consist of curated sales, online shopping mall and flash sales. The Company’s Jumei Global sales channel is part of its curated sales format. The Company’s curated sales format includes branded beauty products, baby, children and maternity products, light luxury products and health supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.