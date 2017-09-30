JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.90% of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 171,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 600,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust alerts:

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-9-24-million-holdings-in-ramco-gershenson-properties-trust-rpt.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) opened at 13.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.64%.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.