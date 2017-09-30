Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Holdings Lowered by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International PLC comprises 1.5% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Johnson Controls International PLC worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banced Corp now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Gabelli raised shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 3,899,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock’s market cap is $37.57 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Johnson Controls International PLC had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

