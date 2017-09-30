Jennison Associates LLC Has $674.35 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 327,076 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.16% of FedEx Corporation worth $674,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx Corporation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx Corporation from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.26.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total transaction of $459,573.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,193. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) opened at 225.58 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $168.00 and a 1-year high of $226.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average is $202.36.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post $12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jennison Associates LLC Has $674.35 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation (FDX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/jennison-associates-llc-has-674-35-million-stake-in-fedex-corporation-fdx.html.

FedEx Corporation Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.