Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.24.

Get TJX Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE TJX) opened at 73.73 on Thursday. TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $80.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.76.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 52.87%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/jefferies-group-llc-reiterates-hold-rating-for-tjx-companies-inc-the-tjx.html.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,869,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,816,796 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,450,938,000 after buying an additional 708,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,767,923 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,729,000 after buying an additional 1,996,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,798,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,277,402,000 after buying an additional 1,773,046 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,703,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,238,000 after buying an additional 3,339,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,467,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $610,888,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.