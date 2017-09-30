Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for IMI plc (IMI)

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.50) target price on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Monday, July 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on IMI plc from GBX 1,200 ($16.14) to GBX 1,315 ($17.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI plc in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,259.46 ($16.94).

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) opened at 1243.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,157.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,222.48. IMI plc has a 12 month low of GBX 891.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,325.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.37 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

IMI plc Company Profile

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialized engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates through IMI Critical Engineering, IMI precision engineering and IMI hydronic engineering segments.

