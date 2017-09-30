Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a GBX 420 ($5.65) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MKS. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 354.91 ($4.77).

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) opened at 353.40 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 306.70 and a one year high of GBX 397.80. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.73 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 323.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 343.15.

In other Marks and Spencer Group Plc news, insider Archie Norman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,033.89).

Marks and Spencer Group Plc Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

