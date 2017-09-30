Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) a €98.00 Price Target

Jefferies Group LLC set a €98.00 ($116.67) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc set a €120.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation set a €102.00 ($121.43) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €102.00 ($121.43) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €99.00 ($117.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($117.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.92 ($110.62).

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) opened at 86.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €81.33 and its 200 day moving average is €84.99. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of €76.95 and a 52 week high of €94.42. The stock has a market cap of €17.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04.

HeidelbergCement AG Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

