JD.com, Inc. (JD) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JD. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Instinet restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.83 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.37.

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) opened at 38.20 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $93.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JD.com will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JD.com by 16.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,210,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 64.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 103,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

