Jay T. Flatley Sells 20,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $4,003,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 539,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,921,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) opened at 199.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average of $181.17. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.81. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.37 and a 12 month high of $214.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Illumina had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $2,674,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Illumina by 25.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,462 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $15,049,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Vetr upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.84 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

