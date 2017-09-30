J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Shares Down 0.7%

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 236.20 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 236.70 ($3.18). 6,189,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,904,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.40 ($3.21).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.36) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc from GBX 260 ($3.50) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 266.36 ($3.58).

The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.20 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 256.78.

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

