J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bunzl plc (BNZL)

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 2,505 ($33.69) price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

BNZL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.97) price objective (up from GBX 2,550 ($34.29)) on shares of Bunzl plc in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC Holdings plc cut Bunzl plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,508 ($33.73) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($34.63) price objective on shares of Bunzl plc in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,324.30 ($31.26).

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON BNZL) opened at 2267.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,291.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,334.78. Bunzl plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,963.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,472.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.47 billion.

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 3,000 shares of Bunzl plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,205 ($29.65) per share, with a total value of £66,150 ($88,959.12).

Bunzl plc Company Profile

