J P Morgan Chase & Co Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BP plc (BP)

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP plc (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BP. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.41) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS AG set a GBX 525 ($7.06) target price on BP plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.99) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP plc in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 507.64 ($6.83).

BP plc (BP) opened at 477.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 92.78 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 449.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.83. BP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 426.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 521.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £310.80 ($417.97). Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $94,192 over the last 90 days.

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

